Watch: Ominous ‘Scud Cloud’ Spotted At Disney World. Here’s What A Scud Cloud Is

A scud cloud is a type of cumulus cloud that appears low and ominous, often making people believe that a tornado is approaching. A gray cloud appeared over Epcot at Disney World on Thursday, as captured by a family from California.

Scud clouds are tiny, dark-colored balls that appear to hang considerably lower in the sky than the other clouds. They may develop points that give them the appearance of tornadoes. Scud clouds are smaller bits of condensation that aren’t connected to higher layers of thicker storm clouds. When a cool, wet wind meets a hot air ahead of a thunderstorm, scud clouds are generally formed.