Watch! New Trailer for Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King has been Released by Paramount+

This fall, Sylvester Stallone fans will be pleased to know that he is moving to the small screen courtesy of a new series from the creator of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan has been creating many Paramount hits over the past several years, including Yellowstone, 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown. Now his focus shifts to organized crime with Rocky himself in charge! The upcoming series is called Tulsa King and it’s sets to air next month.

What Is Tula King About?

Here is the synopsis of Tulsa King from Paramount+:

“Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he’s released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will Tyson, a quick-witted college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life different from his current one.

When Does Tulsa King Premiere?

Tulsa King will only be available to stream on Paramount+ starting from November 13th.

