Watch: Netflix’s ‘The John Wayne Gacy Tapes’ Trailer – Be Ready to Be Weirded Out!

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, the heart-stopping trailer for which has now been published by Netflix, follows the diabolical murder campaign of notorious serial murderer John Wayne Gacy. The Chicago native is known for murdering 33 boys and young men throughout the 1970s and was known as “Killer Clown.”

The latest installment in Netflix’s true-crime documentaries features interviews with individuals who had either experienced Gacy at some point, assisted in his prosecution, or knew someone that was a victim of his crimes. The recordings also include clear audio recordings of Gacy speaking about the decades’ worth of atrocities he committed.

The controversial documentary series is produced by filmmaker Joe Berlinger, who was also responsible for Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes in 2019. Berlinger includes many interviews and recordings from Gacy’s crime spree, including graphic pictures of his victims’ corpses and other never-before-seen material.

So far, the 141-second trailer appears to be attempting to reveal additional information about John Wayne Gacy’s complicated existence and personality, including his capacity to change from a “personable, friendly” individual to a twisted murderer at the drop of a hat — prompting the question, echoed in the trailer, “Was he insane or was he evil?”

