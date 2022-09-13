Watch Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer, Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

This weekend, Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for their new Disney+ miniseries at the D23 Expo, Secret Invasion.

The show will be created and written byKyle Bradstreet, the Robot showrunner, has announced that their next season will be based on the 2008-2009 Secret Invasion crossover event. The series will center around Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Talos must deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

Cobie Smulders will play Maria Hill, Don Cheadle will play James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine, and Martin Freeman will play Everett K.

Ross.

“The great thing that the series gives us the opportunity to do is really dive into the characters more, really explore their relationships with each other,” Smulders said in an earlier interview. “It was just really exciting to shoot these scenes with Sam that were like, we weren’t just talking about ‘How are we gonna get the thing to fix the thing?’ And we’re able to show sort of their relationship that is seen behind the scenes.”

The new cast members include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. Kyle Bradstreet will write and executive produce the series with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim in charge of directing.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” said Clarke to ComicBook.com last year.

“To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Are you looking forward to the Secret Invasion series on Disney+?