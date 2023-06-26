WATCH! Jack Black Performs “Peaches” from Super Mario Bros. Live!

In a groundbreaking moment, multi-talented actor and musician Jack Black recently performed his chart-topping song “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie live in front of an ecstatic audience. Out of all the elements of Illumination’s animated Super Mario film, “Peaches” undeniably left the strongest impression on pop culture. The song gained such immense popularity among fans that it even climbed the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Finally, Bowser himself, portrayed by Jack Black, took to the stage and delivered a phenomenal rendition of the beloved track, delighting the crowd as expected.

During the Game Awards 10-Year Concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Black made a memorable appearance and performed “Peaches” accompanied by a remarkable orchestra. True to form, he wore the distinctive Bowser-themed outfit seen in the song’s music video and infused his performance with his signature energy. Black captivated the audience with his dynamic stage presence, dancing, jumping, and even leaping onto a piano at one point. Attendees of the concert hailed it as one of the most unforgettable moments of the night, which came as no surprise.

You can watch Jack Black’s electrifying performance of “Peaches” in the video below, courtesy of @KeithArem:

In addition to “Peaches,” Black treated the audience to another musical delight during the concert. His Tenacious D bandmate, Kyle Gass, joined him on stage to perform “Video Games,” the duo’s latest song. Released earlier this year, “Video Games” captures Black’s own passion for gaming, referencing titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, and Fallout 4, among others. Fans who attended the Game Awards concert were undoubtedly thrilled, feeling that they truly got their money’s worth.

As for The Super Mario Bros. Movie itself, the film is now available for streaming on various platforms, and Blu-Ray and DVD versions are also accessible. Excitingly, it is set to debut on Peacock this week, starting from June 28th, offering fans even more opportunities to experience the fantastical world of Super Mario on the screen.