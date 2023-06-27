WATCH! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Featurette Reveals Harrison Ford’s Stunts at Age 80!

Indiana Jones Franchise Continues Its Legacy of Thrilling Action in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

From the very beginning of the Indiana Jones franchise with Raiders of the Lost Ark, exhilarating stunts and captivating action have been integral elements of the series. The tradition continues with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which marks the return of Harrison Ford to the iconic role for his character’s final adventure. In a new featurette, Ford’s dedication to immersing himself in the high-octane aspects of the film is highlighted. Before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30th, take a look at the featurette below.

While Ford is no stranger to physically embodying the archaeologist, the upcoming sequel introduces new ground-breaking elements. The film begins with an opening prologue that features a de-aged version of Ford, a technological feat made possible due to his extensive history with Lucasfilm.

“It is 40-year-old Harrison Ford, and that’s why it looks so good,” Ford explained to CNN. “I’ve been working for Lucasfilm most of my adult life. Every frame of the film[s] … that we’ve made together … could be mined with, here we go again, artificial intelligence. And they could find the right angle, the right light, so that it’s my mouth, my eyes, my face, married. It’s not photoshopped or anything. It doesn’t look that way. It’s real.”

While the first three films in the series embraced traditional filmmaking methods and relied on practical effects to bring their ambitious storylines to life, Dial of Destiny embraces advancements in visual effects, opening up new possibilities. Despite some audience skepticism toward the use of new technologies, Ford expressed his enthusiasm for these tools.

“I think it’s not a question of the technology, it’s how you use it,” Ford emphasized. “I mean, we have the capacity to generate more enemies than anyone would ever face before. More airplanes in the sky than anyone would ever see. But what happens is you lose human scale. And if you lose that, you lose the audience’s ability to experience, consistent with the characters, the story that you’re telling. It’s too easy.”

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. The latest film from Lucasfilm in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw, portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will face off against the enigmatic former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen. The film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks Ford’s final appearance as the iconic archaeologist.

Are you eagerly anticipating the new movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!