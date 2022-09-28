Watch! Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Confirm Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3 in Hilarious Video

Marvel fans got a surprise on Tuesday when Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to not only confirm the release date of Deadpool 3, but also announced that Hugh Jackman would be appearing as Wolverine in the film. Now, Jackman is confirming the announcement himself with his own post to social media.

When Reynolds introduced Jackman as the new Wolverine, he included a video with the message: “Yeah, sure” For those who wish to watch the post for themselves, here it is below.

Wolverine’s appearance in Deadpool 3 seems to hint at that character joining the MCU as well, which is something fans have been hoping for a long time. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote Deadpool and Deadpool 2 respectively, are also contributing to the script.

“Even if I’m feeling satisfied with my current situation, I immediately stop and think to myself, “I always think when I’ve got Deadpool just right, I’m speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I’m at the moment where I’m like, ‘This is perfect, this moment!’ Then, I stop, and I go, ‘Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.’ It’s a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I’m concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it, but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway. It’s a lot of pressure to get things right, or at least as far as I’m concerned. In all honesty, I never really thought about it before, but when I saw the marketing materials that included Deadpool and Korg (two characters played by Taika Waititi and myself),I knew I wanted to be a part of the movie.”

“So, I scratched the itch in any event.

“I think you’re always gonna zig when everybody’s expecting you to zag when it comes to that character,” Reynolds told Collider. “As long as Disney’s open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it’s all great.”

The opening date has been announced as September 6, 2024.