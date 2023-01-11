WATCH! Eddie Murphy’s Uncensored Speech About Will Smith at Golden Globes

At the Golden Globes this past Tuesday, Eddie Murphy was presented with the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award for his impressive contributions to entertainment. During his speech of appreciation, he thanked many people and even included a joke dedicated to Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap. Although censors redacted language during its broadcast in the United States, Canadians were enlightened by an uncensored version—which you can now view online thanks to modern technology!

On social media, a viewer shared their recording of the broadcast from Citytv in Canada that featured the uncensored version of Smith’s speech. “I’m gonna wrap it up and just say something to all those new, up and coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. There’s a blueprint and I followed it my whole career, it’s very simple, there’s three things, just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” Watch the clip below.

Wasn’t censored in Canada lol pic.twitter.com/0bZMaqUsUE — Brazen Hussy 🇨🇦 🇲🇽 (@Kaylee_Kakes) January 11, 2023

About the Oscars Slap

On March 27th, 2022, amidst the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Chris Rock stepped on stage to present the winner of Best Documentary Feature. During his presentation he made a lighthearted joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s wife Smith – comically comparing her signature buzzcut hairstyle to Demi Moore’s in G.I. Jane and suggesting that she was preparing for a sequel!

After Smith chuckled in response to Rock’s joke, he abruptly left his seat and strode onto the stage. He slapped Rock across the face and immediately shifted the atmosphere of that star-studded night – not just for those watching but also for Smith himself as he began to lose favor in Hollywood. Riddled with expletives, their back-and-forth banter needed a few strategic bleeps during its televised broadcast.

Smith’s remarkable performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, but due to the incident, Smith ultimately resigned from The Academy and was barred from Oscar ceremonies for a decade.

What are your thoughts on Murphy’s uncensored address? Share your opinion in the comments section below.