Watch! Did Hugh Jackman Just Accidentally Share Title of the Deadpool & Wolverine Movie with Ryan Reynolds? Reynolds Responds!

Starting the New Year of 2023 with some thrilling news, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have hinted at a possible title for Deadpool 3. The two first films were named after their respective titles – Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). However, as Marvel Studios now holds rights to the beloved character’s franchise, this sequel will likely come with an attention-grabbing name. Following Hugh Jackman’s suggestion of calling it “Wolverine and Deadpool,” Ryan Reynold proudly shared his comment on social media… leaving us all in suspense until further updates!

Ryan Reynolds had some thoughts to share after Hugh Jackman’s video was released, questioning the Academy’s selection of “Good Afternoon” for Best Song. The cheeky Wolverine-star managed to throw a few sly jabs at his upcoming Deadpool 3 costar while also referencing both their signature alter egos.

First, was Reynolds’ response to the song: “Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.” Reynolds followed that up by addressing the Wolverine and Deadpool elephant in the room: “Also ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’, bub?” Of course, Reynolds neither confirmed nor denied Wolverine and Deadpool being the official title of Deadpool 3, leaving fandom to continue the speculation.

Hugh Jackman Getting in Wolverine Shape for Deadpool 3

Announcing his return to the big screen as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman is determined to get into the best shape of his life. After he retired from playing the iconic Canadian X-Man after Logan’s 2017 release, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds triumphantly declared their collaboration on September 2020!

After years of clamoring, fans will finally see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool face off in a highly-anticipated showdown on the big screen by 2024. To get into shape for this physical role at 54 years old, Jackman recently elaborated on what his training regimen entails.

Hugh Jackman, along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘s Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick, and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Christian Bale, was a guest on the last Empire Podcast of 2022. Jackman was asked how his training for his Wolverine return was going.

When asked if training has gotten any easier, Jackman replied, “No, a lot harder. I’m doing eight shows a week right now, so I’m only lifting weights three times a week. But I’ll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I’ll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day.”