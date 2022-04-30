Watch! Courtroom and Johnny Depp Burst into Laughter when Depp’s Bodyguard Asked About Depp’s Penis

Johnny Depp and his bodyguard had enjoyed a wonderful relationship, spending a lot of time together. They were close. But not close like that!

Proceedings took a hilarious turn in Depp’s trial against Amber Heard when Malcolm Connolly, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s bodyguard, was asked if he’d ever seen Johnny Depp’s penis.

“I think I would remember if I’d seen Mr. Depp’s -,” Connelly said, causing the entire courtroom to burst into laughter, including giggles from Depp and others in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom. However, Amber Heard didn’t laugh at all.

Connelly’s question came in response to Heard’s lawyer, who asked if the confidante could describe his anatomy per previous testimony when Depp had been caught peeing the in the foyer of their home.

AH’s lawyer: “Mr. Depp had his penis out, didn’t he?”

Malcolm Connolly: “I think I’d remember if i saw Johnny Depp’s penis…”

🤣🤣🤣😂 #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/IH8jZdeCE8 — HRH Itziar Ituño (@HRH_ItziarItuno) April 28, 2022

Connelly, who answered questions via Zoom, said that the couple were once “lovey-dovey,” and called Heard “lovely, charming.”

According to Connelly, he witnessed Heard throwing a cigarette lighter and a soda can at Depp during one argument between the pair as things began to get worse between the two.

Johnny Depp, 58, is suing Amber Heard, 36, with a $50 million defamation claim over an op-ed she penned about domestic violence for the Washington Post, which many believe was pointed at Depp. As a result of the article, Depp’s career and reputation have never been the same.