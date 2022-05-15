Watch as Saturday Night Live Takes on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial

Published on May 15th, 2022 | Updated on May 15th, 2022 | By FanFest

This week’s Saturday Night Live took a break from politics to instead provide “live” coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard “cuckoo” court case.

“I know it’s not the most pertinent story of the moment,” Kate McKinnon as MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said at the top of the cold open sketch. “But with all of the problems in the world isn’t it nice to have a news story we can all collectively watch and say, ‘Ooh, glad it ain’t me?’”

The sketch focused on the sordid allegation that Heard had left “fecal matter” in Depp’s bed, depicting the moment when his various household staff discovered the “dookie.”

On the basis that it has nothing to do with whether Depp is guilty or innocent, Heard’s counsel objected to the testimony, however Cecily Strong’s judge replied, “That’s true, but I’ll allow it. Because it does sound fun and this trial is for fun.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Mooney attempted to embody Depp’s smirking replies to the attorneys’ questions. “Mr. Depp, are you finding this trial amusing?” the judge asked. “A little, yes,” he replied.

“OK, I think I’ve seen enough,” the judge ultimately concluded. “This trial has given me a lot to consider. On one hand, I believe Mr. Depp’s story, but on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know that this is not the first woman you’ve made so mad that she pooped in your bed.”

“I guess I have been known to be a… full nightmare,” Depp said in response, putting on his shades, to which the judge said, “Right, OK, either way, I’m just so glad this ain’t me.”

Watch the entire skit below. Do you think Saturday Night Live nailed it? Let us know in the comments below!