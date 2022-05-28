Watch! Alarm Thought to be an ‘Amber Alert’ Goes Off During Amber Heard’s Closing Arguments against Johnny Depp

Published on May 28th, 2022 | Updated on May 28th, 2022 | By FanFest

While Amber Heard‘s attorney was giving the closing arguments on Friday in the trial involving her and Johnny Depp, a noise that sounded like an Amber Alert interrupted the proceedings in the courtroom.

Watch the reaction below.

Courtroom Moment: An alert that was mentioned as an “AMBER Alert” while #AmberHeard‘s attorney delivered closing arguments was actually a storm warning. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/chv9lkWfHU — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 27, 2022

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote about abuse allegations. In turn, Heard is countersuing him for defamation, seeking $100 million in damages.

The actress’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, was summarizing her case when the alert interrupted him.

“There appears to be an Amber Alert,” Judge Penney Azcarate said. “People are getting it on their phones that haven’t silenced them.”

The disruption was later found to be a notification about a storm in the surrounding area.

On Friday, the attorneys for the exes finished giving their remarks. They summarized what has happened in the case since it began on April 11.

“You either believe all of it, or none of it,” Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, said of Heard’s allegations of abuse against Depp, 58. “Either she’s a victim of truly horrific abuse or she’s a woman who’s willing to say absolutely anything.”

She also accused Heard, 36, of “profound cruelty,” and of coming “into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life, and she gave it.”

Heard’s attorney, Rottenborn, said some things during his closing remarks, “If he abused her one time, Amber wins,” and accused Depp of having “almost all of” his witnesses on his payroll.

“Let’s see the monster. Let’s see the monster in the flesh,” Rottenborn added, before playing the video of Depp slamming cabinets in the former couple’s kitchen.

On Thursday, Heard testified in front of a jury about the death threats she’s received. “Every single day, I have to relive the trauma,” she said. “Perhaps it’s easy to forget that, but I’m a human being.”

She continued: “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I’ve lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that,” said Heard, who welcomed her first baby in April 2021. “Johnny threatened — promised me — that if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day that I lived.”

In his final testimony on Wednesday, Depp spoke about how Heard’s accusations affected his life. He said that her “insane” testimony was false.

“No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out,” he said, later adding, “This is not easy for any of us; I know that.”

The trial is now in the hands of the jury, awaiting their verdict.