WATCH: Adele Postpones Las Vegas Concerts in a Tearful Video

Last-minute roadblocks have forced Adele’s Las Vegas concert residency to be canceled.

The singer of the song “Easy On Me” announced that the tour had to be canceled due to a slew of production issues and a wave of COVID-19 affecting the crew working on the tour.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together and have it ready in time for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.” the artist began, before her voice quickly began to break.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid, still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”

“I’m sorry it’s so last-minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and […] we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”

The singer announced the tour in November 2021, and it will now be looking to confirm a future date. The trek was intended to promote her most recent record, 30, which was released last year. In the United States, 30 became her fourth multi-platinum album.

About Adele

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on 5 May 1988 in Tottenham, London, to an English mother, Penny Adkins, and a Welsh father, Mark Evans. Her maternal grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Poland and Russia. Evans left when Adele was two, resulting in her being raised solely by her mother.

She began singing at the age of four and practiced regularly. When she was 14, she auditioned for the television show The X Factor but failed to progress to the next round. In 2005, Adele signed a contract with XL Recordings after a friend posted her demo on Myspace.

During her teenage years, she suffered from various problems with her vocal cords and underwent surgery twice. She took a break from her music career, moving from Tottenham to Brighton and then back again. She enrolled in the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology where she studied drama and soul music.

She’s gone on to become the world’s most famous singer. Her albums, which each focus on a separate segment of her life, have taken the world through the stages of becoming an adult and falling in and out of love.