Watch: A New ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Commercial Teases Human Extinction

We’re just seven weeks away from the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth sequel in a multi-billion dollar franchise that aims to keep the massive levels of commercial success that greeted its predecessors.

The best approach to accomplish that is to expand the scope, scale, and spectacle while also sprinkling in some nostalgia. Fans are ecstatic about the prospect of seeing Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum return for another adventure.

As the marketing campaign heats up, we’re seeing increasingly more Dominion material, which appears to be meeting or exceeding people’s sky-high expectations. A fresh TV commercial has revealed that the fight against human extinction is on, and there’s plenty of new footage for you to check out in the following clip.

At this point, we can say with complete confidence that Jurassic World Dominion will go down as one of the most profitable movies in 2022, and it’s within striking distance of becoming one of the few pandemic-era releases to reach the legendary ten-figure mark.

The Batman couldn’t, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in a strong position to succeed. If Jurassic World Dominion lives up to the expectations, then there’s no reason why the vast narrative of man versus dinosaur can’t reach such lofty heights.