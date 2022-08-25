Warner Bros Delays ‘Aquaman 2’ and ‘Shazam! 2’ Amidst Financial Problems

DC Comics has postponed two sequels, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. This is because of the chaos happening at Warner Bros. Discovery. The first movie, Shazam! 2, was supposed to come out in December, but now it has been pushed to April 2021. The second movie, Aquaman 2, was supposed to come out in March 2023, but it has been pushed to July 2024.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fury of the Gods will come out in theaters on March 17, 2023. Director David F. Sandberg believes this is a good thing because it means Fury of the Gods will have a better chance at IMAX screens. If it had come out in December, it would have had to compete with Avatar: The Way of Water.

“While I’m an impatient bastard who wants people to see it as soon as possible (the film will be fully done in just a few weeks), the move makes sense since Avatar was taking all IMAX/PLF screens,” Sandberg tweeted. “Fury of the Gods is a big movie & should be seen big!” Sandberg also directed the first Shazam! film, which featured Zachary Levi as the title character and Asher Angel as Billy Batson. Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler are joining the franchise for the new film.

The Lost Kingdom is coming out on December 25, 2023. That’s good news because it won’t have to compete with another Avatar movie. The first Aquaman was a huge success and made over $1 billion at the box office. Jason Momoa is returning as Aquaman and Ben Affleck will make an appearance as Batman.

When Warner Bros. Discovery shockingly canceled the HBO Max movie Batgirl, THR reported Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the sequels to Shazam! and Aquaman will be rescheduled. This will allow them to spread out marketing costs for their upcoming big tentpole movies.

According to THR’s Borys Kit, the company only has enough cash to release two more movies for the rest of 2022. These movies are Olivia Wilde’s drama Don’t Worry Darling and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s DC film Black Adam. However, Kit later notes that a third film, House Party, will hit theaters on Dec. 9. This brings the total number of movies released by the company to three. Interestingly, House Party was set to hit HBO Max in July but never did.

House Party is getting a theatrical release. So is Evil Dead Rise. The Conjuring franchise movie The Nun 2 is coming out in September as well. Another Stephen King movie, Salem’s Lot, is getting released next year but it doesn’t have a set date yet. And there’s an event film coming out in February that we don’t know anything about yet.