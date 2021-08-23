War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Gets Final Fantasy VII Remake Crossover!

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is getting a Final Fantasy VII Remake crossover! WOTV:FFBE is a mobile game from Square Enix that is incredibly popular, and it’s about to get more so!

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Square Enix hosted a live stream to celebrate the 1,5 year anniversary release of War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. This event is where we got the exciting news about the FFVII Remake crossover. For the record, there will also be a Tomb Raider crossover!

This Final Fantasy crossover event actually already happened last April in Japan, but North American players are finally getting the chance to participate as well! The event launches on August 25 and will include Cloud, Tifa, Barrett and Aerith!

The Tomb Raider one is actually dropping a little later on, and will arrive on September 22, 2021. We’re going to go ahead and post the trailer for each of the events separately down below so you can see them for yourselves. The Final Fantasy VII Remake one is undoubtedly the more exciting of the two!

FFVII Remake crossover trailer:

And here is the trailer for the Tomb Raider crossover event!

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has actually undergone several crossovers in the past! We’ve already seen crossovers with Final Fantasy IV, Nier, and another with Final Fantasy X. Each event had several characters you could unlock while they were ongoing.

Here is the official description of the game’s story from Square Enix.

“Leonis, a small kingdom surrounded by powerful nations, has remained unconquered with the help of a curious ring bestowed upon it king by the “Winged One.”

With visions—the hopes and dreams of legendary warriors given life—on their side, Leonis could hold its own against the might of other kingdoms.

But as the ever-repeating cruelty of fate would have it, even the bonds of love and friendship cannot remain unscathed.

The twin princes of Leonis, Mont and Sterne, are no exception.

Their feud signals the beginning of the end of the longstanding War of the Visions.

In this war-torn land of rivaling nations, who will be left smiling in the dazzling light of the Crystal?”

Are you excited for the Final Fantasy VII Remake crossover event? Let us know in the comments!