WandaVision Series Scared Elizabeth Olsen And Here’s Why!

So, it turns out the star of WandaVision, well one of them, was “mortified” by the thought of leading a Marvel show. WandaVision is the show that launched phase 4 of the MCU and Elizabeth Olsen was just terrified. The show was actually meant to be second, but Covid-19 messed up all the schedules. This is partially why the WandaVision series scared Elizabeth Olsen.

It ended up putting an insane amount of pressure on the star, who had to lead the first MCU content in almost a year. You can’t really blame her, that’s the kind of pressure I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

Here’s what Olsen said to The Hollywood Reporter about it.

“I was really scared because I thought, ‘These characters [Wanda and Vision] are supposed to be in a movie theater. They’re larger than life, they’re saving the world. But I was excited about honoring television and the sitcom, and I felt like that was the best way for Marvel to enter television. But still, in the moments leading up to its release, I was mortified.” “I felt like such an insane amount of pressure, just of being the first Marvel thing that the world had seen in 18 months because of the pandemic. And then this other crazy pressure of like, ‘What the hell did we just film?’ We filmed something crazy, so you either were going to be with us or not with us.”

The show ended up being phenomenal, Olsen really nailed it. WandaVision was an incredibly interesting study into gried. Specifically Wanda’s grief. It also saw her fully transform into the Scarlet Witch once and for all and set up her future.

She ended by discussing how much things have changed in the last few years. She didn’t exactly think that she’d be on thins long. “I signed on for two films and a cameo, I’ve gone through three rounds of contracts with Marvel already. I just do appetizers, they never had me over for the big meal. (Laughs.) It really has benefited me because they continue to use me not because they have to, but because they think there’s story that can be used, and so even though I’ve had my own scheduling conflicts that have broken my heart in certain moments, I have always felt like they had a plan for me. They never really let me in on what that plan was, but I knew that they would only use me if it was useful.”

Can you believe the series scared Elizabeth Olsen? In hindsight, it seems silly since the show was a massive success.

