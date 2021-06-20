WandaVision: Kathryn Hahn On How Agatha Harkness Could Come Back

Kathryn Hahn thinks Agatha Harkness could come back to the MCU! This isn’t incredibly surprising, with the way WandaVision wrapped her plotline up. Hell, if anything they make it pretty blatant that she’s probably going to come back. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) essentially brainwashed her, left her behind, and claims she’ll be back for her if she needs to be.

Agatha was a strange character throughout WandaVision‘s first season. We eventually came to learn Agatha was actually the main antagonist. Well, if you ignore Wanda mind-controlling the entire city of Westview.

Agatha is a witch and she’s a powerful one, too. She takes power from those she feels are undeserving and adds it to her own. She’s been alive for a long, long time, too. She decides she wants Wanda’s power for herself and that… didn’t end super well for her.

Even without her powers, Kathryn Hahn is willing to return to the role of Agatha Harkness in the future. She didn’t confirm anything, but she did tell Gold Derby that she is absolutely willing if the opportunity arises.

“Of course I would be willing to come back. I’ve heard nothing,” Hahn told Gold Derby. “I know Jac [Schaeffer, series creator and head writer] and everybody was very clear that this was going to be a one and done situation. And the season finale was ‘The Season Finale,’ which I think was so brilliant, and I was so satisfied with it as a whole.”

That’s right, that’s the one wrinkle. WandaVision isn’t getting a season 2 unless something drastic changes. A second season wouldn’t work anyway unless its plot was completely unrelated to the first season. Still, the character of Agatha could easily pop up somewhere else.

“If I were to ever come back, there’s so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics,” Hahn said, referring to the character’s interactions with the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, “You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore.”

At least Agatha Harkness could come back, and we hope she does!

All of the episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+!