WandaVision & Falcon And The Winter Soldier: No Plans For Blu-Ray Release

Today is a sad day for Marvel fans. Since it seems like WandaVision & Falcon And The Winter Soldier might remain exclusively on Disney+. This will certainly disappoint fans who might be looking forward to bringing the series home. Or casual fans with no interest in Disney+. There are currently no plans for a Blu-Ray release. Uh-oh.

Obviously, there’s been no confirmation from Disney or Marvel, but it would make sense. The information comes courtesy of TVLine, specifically Matt Mitovich. He says that, at this time, there are no plans to release either series on Blu-ray.

This is in line with something Kevin Feige said some time ago. He was discussing the Disney+ series’ with ComicBook.com and at the time he said pretty much what Mitovich is saying. He was pretty adamant that he didn’t know one way or the other.

“The truth is, I don’t know. That’s a good question for which I will look for the answer. I don’t know. You can pay a very low fee per month and have access to something that you can put it on your TV whenever you want!”

Of course, Feige would say this when Disney is trying to push Disney+ subscriptions. We all know that Disney won’t be content until every single home in America, nay, the world has Disney+ and is actively using it.

WandaVision is actually over now, and probably for good. That one is a confirmed limited series, meaning it probably won’t get a second season. Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki haven’t had anything announced yet, either.

Marvel producer Nate Moore spoke with InideWire about the possibility of other seasons for the shows, too. He’s pretty sure that WandaVision would only work once, which makes sense. There really was nowhere to go after the end.

“I think ‘WandaVision’ is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality. That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

Are you disappointed that there are no plans for a Blu-Ray release? Let us know in the comments!

You can watch WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier on Disney+ right now! You can also catch the first two episodes of Loki at the same place!