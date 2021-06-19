WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Thinks Wanda Is An MCU Criminal

So, by now everyone knows that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) wasn’t exactly kind during WandaVision. Still, can you blame her!? The poor girl has been through so much. Okay, maybe it’s not a good excuse to keep an entire town hostage with your magic. It’s so severe that Elizabeth Olsen thinks Wanda is an MCU criminal!

Olsen has been talking about the series since it ended and clarifying a few things. She 100% sees Wanda as a criminal, going so far as to think she should be held accountable. Is it possible she might be on the run from the remaining Avengers? It’s not out of the question!

While speaking with Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast. “Like, she just did something that makes her a criminal. So, in my mind, the next step in her life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts that she committed and her own accountability of it,”

Then Olsen went on to talk specifically about Wanda being on the run. It makes complete sense, considering how she acted towards certain Government agencies. Namely S.W.O.R.D.

“All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming into assess the situation, and she flies away,” Olsen went on, “Like, she needs to escape, or she’s going to get in trouble, and she doesn’t wanna get in trouble. And so she went away with her grief and her shame and is now… I didn’t think of her as… I don’t think of her being in that home in the tag, she is at peace but she now, for the rest of her life, hiding.”

Fans are obviously wondering when and where we’ll see the Scarlet Witch again. It looks like it definitely won’t be in a second season of WandaVision. The next time we see her might be in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Elizabeth Olsen thinks so, too. At least that’s what she told Variety earlier in June. “No, it’s definitely a limited series,” Olsen shared with Variety earlier this month. “I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. With Marvel, you can never say no. Do people die? You know?”

