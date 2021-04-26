WandaVision And Falcon Winter Soldier Marvel Legends Figures Up For Preorder!

WandaVision finished its run a couple of months ago, and Falcon And The Winter Soldier wrapped up last Friday. It makes sense that we’re seeing merch come out now, right? I mean, we’ve seen merch but that was all quick merch. I’m talking about that good merch, that high-quality stuff. Y’know, the stuff for them real collectors. I’m speaking, of course, about the Marvel Legends figures. The Marvel Legends figures are a type of highly collectible figure for Marvel. We’re going to be getting a wave of figures for both of the Disney+ shows, and even a Loki one! Those Marvel Legends figures are up for preorder!

So, these figures look fantastic and they’re part of a build-a-figure wave! Collect them all and you can build Sam Wilson’s wings, it looks like. So what are all the figures available? Well, let’s take a look, shall we?

You’ll be able to grab a Sam Wilson Captain America figure, U.S. Agent, Winter Soldier, and Baron Zemo. These are the characters that are live for the Falcon And The Winter Soldier wave.

Following those, we got some WandaVision figures too! Way less of these guys, with only two being available for now. Bet you can guess who those two are! If you guessed The Vision and the Scarlet Witch you are absolutely correct. Odds are we’ll get some of the other characters later on. Hopefully at least! I’d like to see a dual pack with the twins, or a figure of Evan Peters’ Quicksilver.

I mentioned there was a Loki figure as well, and that one is, well… Loki. He’s wearing a cool suit though, so make sure you don’t miss out on this one!

If you want to preorder these figures they’re actually already available up at Amazon. Note they don’t come out for a few months, though!