Wanda Would Make a Fantastic Decaying Old Woman, According to Elizabeth Olsen

Beware of spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so please return lest you be spoiled.

Nobody believes that Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff will follow Tony Stark’s footsteps and sacrifices herself for the greater good in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Darkhold’s wielder finally comes to the conclusion that the best approach to safeguard everyone is to eliminate herself from the equation.

Given the tremendous spike in devotion among MCU fans since WandaVision’s debut, we’d be confident in predicting that the Scarlet Witch will return. Olsen also suggested one of her preferred methods for bringing her back in an interview with ComicBook.

“I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don’t know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don’t follow what their plans are….I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they’re not announced. And so I don’t. I do have this image… There are a few images in my head of, I think they’re from Witch’s Row, as she’s aging and decaying, while using her power and there’s something in that, this older woman, who’s aging from her power, that I’m interested in. And I don’t really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old.”

All of this was to be expected, perhaps. But as the Multiverse of Madness‘ last act demonstrated, the MCU isn’t adverse to decomposing its major heroes.