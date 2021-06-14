Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Photo (by Norman Reedus!) from 3-Year-Old Daughter’s First Recital

“First ballet recital. Who’s more excited?! Photo courtesy @bigbaldhead ,” Morgan, 55, captioned the post , which showed him in the front row hugging George, who wore her dance outfit and held a flower.

Morgan also shares son Augustus, 11, with wife Hilarie Burton. In a sweet Mother’s Day tribute earlier this month, he called Burton, 38, the “best mama.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to this one. The best mama we could ever hope for. I hope it’s a special day for every mom out there… god knows y’all deserve at least today!” he wrote. “Maybe a happy mother’s month is in order… especially this year! Mama, we couldn’t do anything without you. Big love, me, Gus, george, bandit, honeydog… and the 60 animals wandering mischief. YOU ARE ADORED.”

The Walking Dead returns this fall for it’s eleventh and final season!