Image Comics lists the full-color reissue of #151 for December 16, with cover work by David Finch, Charlie Adlard and Wes Craig.

Image Comics lists The Walking Dead Deluxe #151 for December 16, 2026. The publisher announced the issue in its September solicitations, and the date remains on the series calendar. Its release comes two weeks after #150. With David Finch and Dave McCaig on the main cover and alternate covers featuring Charlie Adlard or Wes Craig, the December issue offers a close look at how one chapter of a long-running comic reaches the shelf in several forms.

The feature here is the edition itself. Robert Kirkman’s script and the interior work credited to Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano and McCaig belong to the color reissue. Image lists a 32-page, $3.99 issue and gives it a Mature rating. A reader can understand what the publisher is offering without reading any of the story’s outcomes. The main point is the chance to compare three cover approaches while following a color project that has been working through the original comic in sequence since 2020.

Three covers have three jobs at the shelf

Image’s December listing credits Finch and McCaig on Cover A, Adlard and McCaig on Cover B, and Craig and McCaig on Cover C. These are three cover options for #151. Someone looking at a shop’s advance listings might encounter the same number and title more than once because of those alternate credits. The issue number is the useful identifier for the chapter. The letter and artist credits help buyers choose the image they want around it.

A main cover has a demanding job in a row of monthly comics. It has to identify a series and an installment while catching somebody’s eye at a distance. An alternate can offer another interpretation of the material without carrying the full responsibility for introducing the issue on every shelf. That difference gives a reader a reason to consider the illustrations on their own terms. A shop’s ordering page supplies the practical distinctions, while an image gives readers an opportunity to decide which emphasis they want on their copy.

Adlard’s participation as a cover artist and an interior artist makes his alternate a particularly direct point of comparison. Someone who recognizes his drawing in the story has an opportunity to see what changes when the same artist is working with one image and a title area instead of a sequence of panels with time passing between them. The Craig cover brings another visual interpretation to the same chapter. A comparison need not begin with rarity or resale. It can begin with the surprisingly simple question of where each artist sends the eye first.

Following a series from inks to color

The Deluxe project is a recolored presentation of an existing story. When Image and Skybound announced the project in 2020, they identified McCaig as the colorist and described bonus material drawn from Kirkman’s working notes. That history matters for understanding the scale of a December issue. It is one part of a continuing approach to the original series, and the issue number tells a reader where the work currently is in that approach.

In color comics, an artist can help separate two planes of an image by giving them different values or temperatures. The reader can register which person is nearest or where the light in a scene falls before having to read a caption. A colorist working over an existing page also starts with decisions that have already been made. Shapes, shadows and panel borders already organize the scene. A successful new treatment can direct attention without covering up the details that gave the original page its pace.

That is why the credits are useful here. The issue’s interior production involves more than one kind of work, and the same person can participate in both the interior treatment and cover presentation. A reader comparing editions can start with a quiet conversation and watch which facial features or surroundings become clearer as tone changes. In a busier page the useful comparison might be which directional cues remain easy to see. These are ways to look carefully at an edition. They leave the sequence and outcomes of its story untouched.

The middle of December on the issue calendar

Image’s series calendar shows #149 in November, then #150 on December 2 and #151 on December 16. The two December listings reflect different installments rather than extra printings of a single issue. Someone who has set a standing order for the series can check how a shop has identified each cover and whether the default is the same one they bought in November. Someone returning after time away can use the issue number to find the sequence instead of judging it from the artwork visible on a display.

The announced 32 pages are another example of a detail that can be read accurately and usefully. It is the extent listed for the publication. It does not establish the length of any one section, and a buyer looking for a specific bonus feature can consult the issue itself. The 2020 announcement sets out the project’s overall extras, including the look back at initial work. The current listing is the better reference for this chapter’s date, price and credited participants.

The single-issue format also gives readers something concrete to compare across the December dates. Each number represents a separate installment with its own credited covers, while each cover letter distinguishes an option within a number. The letters become most useful when someone is tracking the work of one artist across several releases.

First Comics News included #151 in its December roundup, providing a second way to read the solicited lineup. Image’s current schedule still shows December 16 for the issue. That is the information a reader needs to distinguish the catalog date from release day. When variant names circulate months ahead of the comic, it helps to keep the announcement, the point at which a shop places orders and the on-sale date in their proper places.

The December issue gives The Walking Dead readers a straightforward choice about what to collect. They can keep their run consistent with the main cover, follow Adlard’s interpretation or choose Craig’s alternative. They can also use a single copy to see how the color project handles this part of the original comic. The three presentations are an invitation to look at the work behind what sits on the shelf. None requires opening the book to the final page to find out what makes this edition distinct.

Sources

Solicitations for December 2026 — Image Comics, September 2026 catalog, checked November 23, 2026

The Walking Dead releases — Image Comics, Undated series calendar, checked November 23, 2026

The Walking Dead Series Will Be in Full Color for the First Time This October — Image Comics and Skybound, July 2020

Image Comics December 2026 Solicitations — First Comics News, September 2026 catalog coverage, checked November 23, 2026

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