The Walking Dead Deluxe #150 is listed to arrive December 2, 2026, giving the color presentation of Robert Kirkman’s comic a numbered milestone before the end of the year. Image Comics’ current catalogue describes a 40-page anniversary issue priced at $4.99 US, with another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary alongside the story.

This is a forward-looking catalogue feature checked November 20, rather than a newly dated announcement. No fresh, distinct franchise development within the preceding day was verified. Image’s issue listing and release calendar support the December date; an independent Collector catalogue record agrees. The discussion avoids the issue’s advertised plot twist and major series spoilers. Image rates the comic M, so this family-friendly article should not be read as an all-ages recommendation for the book itself.

Analysis A milestone can be about presentation

A numbered anniversary naturally draws attention to what happens in the story. For Deluxe, however, the presentation is also part of the reason to pay attention. A reader can be returning to material in a different visual form, encountering it for the first time or following the additional commentary alongside a familiar narrative. Those are different reading experiences even when they begin with the same issue number.

Color changes the information available to a reader. A palette can separate planes of space, direct attention toward a particular object or make a familiar location feel warmer or colder. It can also change the pace at which the eye moves through a panel. That does not make one presentation automatically superior. It gives readers a reason to look carefully at how the edition guides their attention and shapes the atmosphere of a scene.

The important distinction is between a new presentation and an entirely new installment of the original narrative. A collector should understand which kind of release is being offered before paying for it. An anniversary label can refer to the numbering of a particular edition, and a return to a story does not necessarily mean that the creator has announced a sequel. This feature makes no such claim.

Credits explain who is shaping the page

Image’s listing identifies Kirkman as writer and credits Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano and Dave McCaig among the artists. Those names are useful information for readers who want to follow the craft behind the edition. A comic’s appearance emerges from several decisions across drawing, finishing and color. Treating the completed page as the work of only one person would leave out part of what a reader is actually seeing.

The catalogue also distinguishes covers by their credited artists. That gives collectors a practical way to choose an edition without confusing the cover image with the interior art assignment. A cover is its own piece of visual storytelling and can be worth seeking for that reason. It does not mean every page inside is drawn by the person whose name appears beside a particular variant.

For returning readers, the most productive comparison may be a single page rather than the whole issue at once. Look at what catches the eye first, how a background separates from a foreground and where a pause lands between panels. Comparing those effects can reveal how presentation changes an encounter with a familiar story without requiring a verdict that one version has replaced the other.

Analysis Commentary creates a second reading track

The promised Cutting Room Floor material offers a different kind of interest from a plot continuation. Creator commentary can invite readers to think about decisions, alternatives and the process of assembling a chapter. It can be useful precisely because a finished comic often makes difficult choices look inevitable. Seeing that a scene could have been arranged another way can make the published version more interesting to study.

That expectation still needs a boundary. The catalogue confirms the presence of commentary; it does not establish every subject the commentary will address. It would be misleading to promise a specific revelation, an unseen script page or an explanation of a long-debated moment without a verified description. Readers buying primarily for the supplemental section should check the released issue or a reliable preview for its actual contents.

There are also two reasonable ways to read such material. One is to finish the story and then turn to the notes, preserving the chapter’s original rhythm. Another is to revisit particular scenes after reading the commentary. For a first-time reader, taking the story first helps prevent an explanation from shaping an expectation too early. Returning readers may prefer to move between the two tracks more freely.

Planning a purchase before December

The approaching release date makes this a useful time to ask a local comic shop about availability. A catalogue date is a publishing schedule, not proof that every retailer will have every cover on the shelf. Orders, allocations and local delivery conditions can differ. A request that identifies Deluxe #150 and the desired cover is more reliable than simply asking for the anniversary Walking Dead comic.

An independent catalogue can help cross-check an issue’s identity, but the publisher remains the better source for official product specifications. In this case, the agreement on December 2 is useful. Where a secondary record has missing creator data or a generic placeholder, readers should not fill the gap with assumptions. The current Image listing supplies the credits cited here and should be checked again if the publication schedule changes.

For someone new to the comic, issue 150 is a milestone rather than an obvious starting point. Beginning this far into a continuing story can expose relationships and outcomes that earlier chapters build gradually. A newcomer interested in the color presentation can ask about earlier Deluxe issues or suitable collected reading options. No collection date or availability is being announced in this article.

A reservation can also specify whether substitutions are acceptable. Someone seeking a particular cover may prefer to wait rather than receive another edition, while a reader primarily interested in the contents may welcome an available alternative. Making that preference clear before release avoids a preventable misunderstanding at the counter.

The December issue’s value will depend on what a reader wants from the edition. Someone following the serial story wants a clear, satisfying continuation. Someone revisiting the material may be looking closely at the color treatment or supplemental discussion. A cover collector may be seeking a particular artist. Keeping those purposes distinct makes the purchase easier to assess and lets this milestone stand on verifiable details rather than promises of surprise, scarcity or future resale value.

Sources

Image Comics — Official issue page; undated catalogue checked November 20 2026.

Image Comics — Official series release calendar; accessed November 20 2026.

The Collector — Independent catalogue; accessed November 20 2026.

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