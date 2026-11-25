The comic artist adapted a composition from issue #50 for a takeaway in the building where he once helped make his family’s shop signs.

Charlie Adlard took an image from The Walking Dead #50 back to a place where he used to draw lettering for shop signs. His new illustration, based on published art from that issue, appears on pizza boxes for Dough and Oil’s takeaway in Shrewsbury, England. Genevieve Tudor and Andy Giddings reported the commission for BBC News on November 24. The takeaway occupies the former premises of Adlard & Son, the shop his family once ran. The new image makes the location part of the story, alongside the unusually recognizable hand of the artist who drew it.

The BBC describes the new design as a person with a slice of pizza and several hands reaching toward it. Adlard told the outlet he wanted the picture to feel comic rather than frightening. That makes the work an unusually direct lesson in how the artist can change the tone of his drawings. The arrangement still gives the viewer something recognizable from the comic’s visual vocabulary. The object everybody wants to reach and the expression of the person closest to it change the point of the scene.

How a comic milestone ended up on a box

Adlard told BBC Radio Shropshire about the new shop’s connection to his old one. His grandmother opened Adlard & Son in 1943 and it later passed to his father. The business kept its name under subsequent owners before closing in 2021. A local feature from My Shrewsbury documented the storefront’s place on Shoplatch in connection with an earlier historical display. The new takeaway is an operation of Dough and Oil, a restaurant already established in the town. This was a commission for a specific address rather than a chain-wide promotional assignment described by the artist.

The shop is also connected to Adlard through the less dramatic work of making signs. He recalled supplying lettering when he was younger. A person walking past a storefront and a person holding a carton see an image under different conditions, but both need to know where to look quickly. The fact that the current artwork appears at the same address gives that early lettering a role in the project’s history. It is one example of commercial drawing at a local scale being part of a comic artist’s working life.

The new box is an object customers encounter in a particular place. The BBC did not describe a new licensed comic edition or a broadly available collectible. A fan who encounters an online listing should distinguish photographs of the actual carton from reproductions of its design and from copies of the comic it references. A story about a physical illustration can spread much farther than the item itself. The original reporting is useful because it establishes what was made, for whom and where it appears.

What changes when you replace the center of the picture

The main visual decision is easy to identify even without the source cover beside it. Multiple hands create lines of direction. If they all point toward a single figure or object, they can lead a viewer through an image before any individual detail has become clear. Changing what sits in the middle can then change how the directions are interpreted. In the box illustration, a slice makes the action legible as an exaggeration of ordinary appetite. A comic composition can become a quick joke because its focal point is available to anyone who has ever seen people reach for the last slice.

The design also has to work on a flat surface that can turn as someone carries it. A story panel usually comes with an adjacent panel, a preceding view or a page turn. A carton can enter a viewer’s attention from either direction and at different distances. The near-repetition of hands and the central action help the joke survive that change of viewing conditions. The packaging gives a reader one quick look at an arrangement that a page of a comic could develop over time.

For longtime Walking Dead readers, the useful comparison is the placement of attention rather than the discovery of a secret plot reference. Adlard’s own portfolio shows how often the series asks an image to work even when its parts share a narrow range of tones. A clear silhouette and an identifiable gesture can carry meaning while a surrounding mass of figures establishes pressure. On the pizza box, those same choices give the artist a way to make the picture playful with limited visual information. The resemblance is in the use of the line and the shape of the composition.

A way to revisit the artist’s work

Adlard’s website identifies The Walking Dead as the work that took up much of his time from 2003 until the series finished in 2019. Image Comics documents both the original run and the later Deluxe version, in which Dave McCaig adds color to the serial. Those editions give readers a second way to look at how a familiar line drawing can function in a different presentation. The box is another kind of change, with the artist selecting and redirecting an earlier motif for a setting outside the book.

A reader who wants to understand that change can start with a straightforward visual question. Which parts of the drawing would still persuade you that people are moving toward the center if you hid the face? Then uncover the face and see how your account of their intention changes. It is a useful exercise because it separates a decision about movement from a decision about tone. Both have to be clear for an illustration that may get only a few seconds of attention before it is opened.

The commission also leaves an ordinary detail worth remembering about the series’ reach. A drawing associated with an internationally distributed book has returned to the street where the artist used to help with signs. It was then remade for a brief, everyday experience that most customers could enjoy without recognizing the original issue. That is a distinct audience from the one that first bought #50. The picture works for both because a strong composition can carry its history and still tell a new viewer where to look.

The best view of that transformation is the exact commission shown in the BBC story. Other Charlie Adlard drawings can demonstrate how he models a figure or handles shadow. The box adds a different question about the few seconds in which somebody has to understand an image on a piece of packaging.

Sources

From head loppings to tasty toppings – how The Walking Dead ended up on pizza boxes — Genevieve Tudor and Andy Giddings, BBC News, November 24, 2026

The Walking Dead — Charlie Adlard, Undated official portfolio

Memories of Adlards: Display Tells History of Shoplatch — My Shrewsbury, Undated historical feature

About — Dough & Oil, Undated official business profile

The Walking Dead — Image Comics, Undated official series page

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