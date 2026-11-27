Spoiler note for Seasons 3 and 8 of The Walking Dead.

Radio Times’ November 26 retrospective on television characters whose actors wanted more time brought two early departures from The Walking Dead back into view. Laurie Holden’s Andrea left the AMC show in its third-season finale. Chandler Riggs’s Carl Grimes left in the eighth season’s “Honor.” Both had more time in Robert Kirkman’s original comic than they did on television. Revisiting the comparison reveals how a long-running adaptation can change its view of the future by choosing which people remain to imagine it.

The most useful distinction is what each of the two people knew at the point of departure. Andrea spent much of her television run seeing the survivor groups from different positions. Carl had grown up watching the first group work out what it could be. The comic could ask both characters to bring that experience forward. The television series needed to explore parts of what they represented without relying on their continuing presence. That made their departures consequential even in episodes where neither character appeared or was mentioned.

Andrew Lincoln discusses watching Chandler Riggs grow up during the official 2014 Comic-Con panel.

Andrea and the limits of what one person can explain

Andrea’s place in the third television season can be understood through the amount of time she spent moving between people who had different information. That is a difficult role for a character to occupy in a survival story. One group knows what it saw from the outside. Someone who has been inside another community may have things to tell them, but also reasons to be slow in accepting how that community appears across a distance. A viewer getting pieces of both perspectives can reach a judgment earlier than the person whose experience links them.

The AMC version had room to make that uncertainty its own. The limitation came after Andrea was gone. A group that might have learned what she knew in a later conversation had to act without that possibility. Viewers could still recall earlier choices, but the person in a position to reinterpret them had left the story. That’s different from saying an unfilmed future belonged to the actor or that the producers planned a specific sequence and abandoned it. The divergence is observable in the work. The character could continue to accumulate experience in print, while the television script had to move forward with a different group of witnesses.

In his January 2018 reporting for Entertainment Weekly, Dalton Ross also drew attention to Carl’s continued importance in the comics at the point when the show was preparing to say goodbye. For Andrea, AMC’s April 2013 interview with Holden provides a complementary record. She viewed the character’s third-season arc as a transition toward leadership. That description helps explain why the changes matter without asking audiences to agree on a single preferred ending.

For a rewatch of Season 3, it helps to think about scenes of arrival and departure before trying to decide whether the adaptation made the right choice. Ask who knows what Andrea has experienced and who is filling in an incomplete account of it. When someone mistakes knowledge for loyalty, the conversation can change quickly. That is one way to see what the television version was able to do with the character while she was present, independent of how long her comic counterpart stayed.

Carl and the kind of future Rick can picture

Carl’s years on television gave the show a different kind of perspective. Rick could remember the ordinary institutions that had previously helped him think through a decision. Carl was learning what was normal in conditions that made those institutions difficult to imagine. When the two differed about a decision, the disagreement could go beyond whether one person understood the immediate danger. They could be imagining two different versions of what a grown-up life ought to be.

AMC’s February 2018 farewell feature, published as Riggs departed, gathers reactions from the people who worked with him and looks back at how Carl grew up on screen. It is also a primary record of how AMC framed the episode at the time. A viewer returning from the Radio Times piece can use the two sources for different purposes. The new retrospective raises the adaptation question. The earlier feature puts the change back in the time when the series actually made it. Neither record needs an invented answer about which version Riggs would have performed years later.

The timing made its mark on Rick’s story. A father can hope a child will turn out differently from him, and he can be asked to defend choices that the child sees from another angle. Those conversations take on another quality when the show can no longer set them in the same room. Other characters can carry certain questions forward, but they come to them with their own experiences. The new mix of perspectives is a real change in the construction of the show, even if the long-term concerns sound similar.

How to read the difference without turning it into a contest

The comic and television series can have different aims in a given year. A comics reader can turn back a few pages to check what a particular panel seemed to predict. A television viewer can watch a performance acquire meaning through an actor’s age, pauses and relationships with other people over years. Keeping a character alive allows both formats to revisit earlier scenes. Ending a character’s story sooner tests whether the later version can create an equally specific point of view through another part of the cast.

That is why Carl and Andrea are useful to think about together, even though they filled very different roles. One helps a viewer ask what an isolated group knows about the people around it. The other asks what a group can teach a young person about choosing a life. Their absence made the adaptation solve some of those problems again with different people. A good rewatch can make the results visible without having to settle whether the television show ought to have followed the original issue by issue.

Radio Times’ new look at old departures is a timely reason to revisit those changes. The most interesting scenes to return to may be the ones in which Andrea and Carl still have a place in a decision and the other people in the room have to take them seriously. That’s where it becomes possible to see, quite apart from any final episode, what the series lost the option of doing again.

Sources

The TV stars who never wanted their characters killed off – and the stories we never got to see — Louise Griffin, Radio Times, November 26, 2026

The Walking Dead Q&A — Laurie Holden (Andrea) — AMC Editors, April 1, 2013

The Walking Dead creator defends killing Carl — Dalton Ross, Entertainment Weekly via Yahoo, January 12, 2018

The Walking Dead cast say goodbye to Chandler Riggs — AMC Editors, February 27, 2018

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