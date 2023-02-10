Vin Diesel Wants Robert Downey Jr to Join the Fast and Furious Franchise

As Fast X, the next installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise, approaches its final lap, fans eagerly await to see what’s in store. We’ve learned that Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame), Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher, Titans) have all joined this epic ride! This movie is set to be Part 1 of a two-part series concluding this legendary saga.

Vin Diesel tantalized us all by announcing during Super Bowl LVII that the first trailer for the upcoming Fast X film was soon to be revealed. During this momentous event, he even went as far as to disclose that he hopes an actor from The Avengers will join his cast in a villainous capacity! Variety attended the event, Diesel declared their desire to have Robert Downey Jr join the franchise and they even already know what role they would want him to fill.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” Diesel revealed. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

“How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity.” Diesel added when asked if he approached the mega star about the role.

Momoa has been enthusiastically sharing glimpses of his upcoming character and aiming to create a distinction between it and past parts. Describing the role on GQ, he shared how this time around in Fast X will be totally different from everything else he’s ever done before.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters],” Momoa explained in the interview. “But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”

Momoa had previously teased fans with what they could anticipate from his character as well as the ambience of being on set for this film.

“He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood,” Momoa said of his character. “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never — I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I’m really excited about. She’s amazing Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast — most of the cast.”

An exciting lineup of celebrities and new cast members are returning for Fast X, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, Charlize Theron, Rita Moreno. Alan Ritchson Daniela Melchior And Brie Larson. This amazing project will be directed by Louis Leterrier after the departure of Justin Lin this spring. Now slated to hit theaters on May 19th 2023 – having been previously pushed back a month- Fast X is sure to be a highlight next year!

Are you excited to see the next Fast and the Furious movie? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section