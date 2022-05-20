Vin Diesel Just Shared a New ‘Fast X’ Photo with Brie Larson

Fast X‘s ballooning hype and expectations took a big dent when Justin Lin unexpectedly left the director’s chair, particularly because reports suggested it might have been caused by another example of star and producer Vin Diesel attempting to exercise too much creative control over the last product.

Matters weren’t helped when Louis Leterrier was picked to replace Justin Lin, which coincided with the action comedy The Takedown hitting Netflix and receiving largely negative reactions from critics and subscribers alike. It’s easy to argue that the architect of The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, and Now You See Me hasn’t made anything close to a fantastic film.

Undeterred, the penultimate chapter in The Fast Saga continues to shoot, with Scott Eastwood’s Little Nobody the latest returning name to be announced for the cast, although John Cena and Jason Statham remain conspicuous by their absences in an official capacity.

The newest protagonist of Diesel’s behind the scenes shot is a newcomer, although the action hero has shared a photo in which he appears with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe cast members Brie Larson, which you can see below.

The caption for Diesel’s Instagram post says, “There are some people you will meet in life…. That will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER!

#FastX,” so we can reasonably anticipate Larson to have a significant role in Fast X. With Jason Momoa playing the villain, the chances are good that she will be an ally of Dominic Toretto and his family, which should at least guarantee a memorable sequence or two for Marvel’s.