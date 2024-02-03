Victoria Principal Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $350 Million

Birthdate: Jan 3, 1950 (74 years old)

Birthplace: Fukuoka

Gender: Female

Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.676 m)

Profession: Businessperson, Actor, Model, Film Producer, Entrepreneur, Author

Nationality: United States of America

What is Victoria Principal’s Net Worth and Salary?

Victoria Principal’s journey from a budding actress to an industry titan with an estimated net worth of $350 million epitomizes her multifaceted prowess in acting, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. A pivotal moment in her career unfolded in the early ’70s, starting with a small role in “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean,” which, thanks to her standout performance, evolved into a Golden Globe-nominated part. This marked the beginning of a series of strategic career moves, including a temporary transition into talent representation, underscoring her versatility within the entertainment domain.

Within a specialized timeframe of just over a decade, Principal’s career trajectory took a transformative leap, most notably through her portrayal of Pamela Barnes Ewing in “Dallas,” a role that not only showcased her acting finesse in 251 episodes but also cemented her as an industry icon. Her commitment to philanthropy, paralleling her entertainment and business ventures, reflects a dedicated, comprehensive approach to her career and personal ethos. This multi-dimensional career path, underlined by a dedicated blend of talent, strategic choices, and altruism, fortifies Victoria Principal’s standing as a distinguished figure in the entertainment landscape, with a net worth that echoes her sustained success and impact.

Victoria Principal Real Estate

Victoria possesses an extensive real estate portfolio, encompassing properties in various coveted locations. Her holdings in California include residences in Malibu, Big Sur, and Beverly Hills, showcasing the breadth of her investments. Additionally, she boasts a residence in Switzerland, adding an international flair to her real estate ventures. Commencing in 2012, Victoria embarked on the development of a ranch property situated just outside Los Angeles. This property serves a dual purpose as she utilizes it for both personal and altruistic endeavors, operating an animal rescue facility on the premises.

Early Life

Principal was born on January 3, 1950, in Fukuoka, Japan, as the eldest daughter of United States Air Force sergeant Victor Rocco Principal, stationed in Fukuoka at the time, and mother Ree Veal. She has a younger sister named Kim. Due to her father’s military assignments, Principal experienced a nomadic childhood, residing in various locations such as London, Puerto Rico, Florida, and Massachusetts. During their time in England, she even had the opportunity to study at the Royal Ballet School.

In 1968, she graduated from Miami’s South Dade Senior High School and proceeded to enroll at Miami-Dade Community College with aspirations of pursuing a career in medicine. However, her plans took an unexpected turn when, just a few months into her first year, she became the victim of a car accident caused by a drunk driver while returning home from the library. The resulting injuries led to several months of hospitalization, causing her to fall behind in her studies. Faced with the daunting prospect of repeating the entire first year’s curriculum, Principal opted for a significant change in direction. She made the bold decision to abandon her medical studies and instead moved to New York City to embark on a career in acting.

Subsequently, Principal furthered her acting ambitions by relocating to London, where she took courses under the guidance of Professor Jean Scott at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. This move marked a pivotal moment in her life, steering her towards a path that would define her successful career in the world of entertainment.

Career

After spending time in London, Principal relocated to Los Angeles in 1970. Her debut in the film industry came with a role in John Huston’s “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean,” earning her a Golden Globe nomination in the Most Promising Newcomer category. Early projects such as “The Naked Ape,” “Earthquake,” and “The Night They Took Miss Beautiful” marked her initial steps in the world of acting. However, her aspirations took a turn when she decided to pursue a career in law, opting for smaller roles to financially support her education.

A pivotal moment occurred when a friend delivered a script for the TV series “Dallas” to Principal. Enamored with the storyline, she promptly contacted the casting agent, securing the role of Pamela Barnes Ewing. “Dallas” became an enduring prime time television soap opera, captivating audiences from 1978 to 1991. Despite receiving acclaim for her performance, Principal departed from the series in 1987 due to dissatisfaction with the departure of many original show writers. During her time on the show, she garnered a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series.

Post-“Dallas,” Principal continued to grace screens in both television and film. Notable appearances include roles in “Blind Witness,” “Home Improvement,” “Michael Kael vs. the World News Company,” and “Titans.” In 2004, she reunited with fellow “Dallas” cast members for “Dallas Reunion: The Return to Southfork,” a television special celebrating the original show.

Beyond her acting career, Principal ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her own skincare line, Principal Secret, in 1989, emphasizing natural beauty. Additionally, she launched a jewelry line, Keys & Hearts, in January 2011.

Principal extended her influence into the literary world, authoring numerous books centered around health, fitness, beauty, and overall well-being during the 1980s. Titles like “The Body Principal,” “The Beauty Principal,” and “The Diet Principal” showcased her commitment to holistic living. In 2001, her fourth book, “Living Principal,” achieved significant success, spending 12 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list and becoming a number one bestseller in the “Advice, How-To, and Miscellaneous” category.

Personal Life

Principal has been through two marriages in her life. In 1978, she tied the knot with writer-producer Christopher Skinner, whom she had encountered a few months prior on the set of “Dallas.” Their union endured for two years, but by 1980, they decided to part ways and officially divorced in 1981. Subsequently, in January 1981, she crossed paths with English singer Andy Gibb. The two embarked on a romantic relationship and collaborated on a duet love song titled “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” which achieved modest success on the pop charts. Unfortunately, their connection came to an end in 1982, largely due to Gibb’s struggles with drug addiction.

In 1983, Principal’s path led her to Dr. Harry Glassman, a plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills. The couple exchanged vows in 1985 in Dallas, Texas. Their marriage endured for more than two decades, but in 2006, Principal initiated divorce proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences.

Beyond her personal life, Principal is deeply involved in philanthropy. She founded The Victoria Principal Foundation For Thoughtful Existence, dedicated to providing financial support for various environmental causes. Additionally, she served as a former co-chairman of Victory Over Violence, an organization committed to raising awareness about domestic violence. Her philanthropic efforts extend to organizations such as Oceana, the National Resources Defense Council, and the American Humane Association.

Victoria Principal owns residences in Big Sur, California, Switzerland, and Malibu. In 2012, she established a ranch property outside Los Angeles, focused on rescuing and rehabilitating animals. Recognizing her contributions, she was awarded an honorary law degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law in 1993. Furthermore, in 2003, a Golden Palm Star on the Palm Springs, California Walk of Stars was dedicated to Principal.

And here’s a fun factoid: the word “principal,” as spelled in Victoria’s last name, typically refers to a substantial sum of quantifiable money in financial terms, quite fitting for someone with a net worth of $350 million. It’s important not to confuse it with the word “principle,” a noun denoting a fundamental law. To illustrate, “Victoria Principal’s principle goal is to maintain the principal of her enormous net worth.”

