Venom: Let There Be Carnage is coming out later this year, and Venom fans can’t wait! The first film received mixed reviews but with the addition of Carnage to the sequel this one could blow the first out of the water! That’s the hope anyway. Now the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer 2 released!

A brand new trailer with a better look at Carnage!

The trailer gives us our best look at Carnage yet, and boy oh boy, is he deadly. We got a glimpse at his potential origin, as well as Venom seems to be going a little mental left cooped up.

Honestly. the Carnage origin might be the thing that bothers fans the most. As we all know, comic book fans don’t take kindly to having things changed. Last time I checked, Carnage was never transferred by biting.

The actual origin of Carnage revolves around Brock and Kasady being in prison. Venom gives birth, so to speak, and the new symbiote ends up bonding with Kasady so they can spread glorious Carnage. At the very least, that’s how I remember it. I might be influenced by the 90’s animated series too, though.

Either way, the trail was pretty awesome in its own right. Carnage looks as deadly as ever, and his escape is sure to be bloody. Kasady is known for killing people in all kinds of twisted and disturbing ways.

There’s still no full release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage but we do know it’s coming sometime this fall. And now, thanks to the fact that the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer 2 released, we know a little more about Carnage in the film.

Why don’t you head to the comments and let us know what you thought of Carnage and the new Venom 2 trailer?