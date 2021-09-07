Venom Let There Be Carnage Is A Love Story According To Director Andy Serkis!

I always thought of Venom as more of a horror character than anything. The first Venom film certainly had moments that could qualify as slightly spooky, or at least… something. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a love story according to Andy Serkis, the director. Now, before you all start freaking out, read on! Andy Serkis went and explained himself.

His explanation was found in Sony’s production note for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is where Serkis described the film as a love story. He just insists it’s not the kind of love story you’re thinking of when you first hear those words.

The notes read “The film is a love story – but not the love story you might think. It’s very much about the extraordinary relationship between symbiote and host. Any love affair has its pitfalls, its high points and low points; Venom and Eddie’s relationship absolutely causes problems and stress, and they have a near-hatred for each other. But they have to be with each other – they can’t live without each other. That’s companionship – love – the things that relationships are really about.”

When you start looking at it that way, it makes a lot of sense don’t you think? Have you seen the first Venom film? I would easily describe Eddie and the Symbiote as a married couple, and the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer makes it clear that the dynamic continues in the sequel.

Avi Arad wrote in the notes too, where he said “Obviously there is danger and mistrust in the beginning, but they’ve learned to live with each other. It’s become a complicated marriage. Their codependence forces them to stay together, even though they’ve had it with each other. They’re going to have to come to an understanding.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was going to release on October 15 but just announced that it would be releasing during the first weekend of October! Since Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a love story, maybe it should have been pushed to this February.