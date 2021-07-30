Venom: Get A Full Look At Carnage!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally coming out this year, and giving Venom fans everything they want. Well, almost everything. The only thing we’re not getting is Spider-Man fighting Venom… for now, anyway. Maybe in the future! For now you can get a full look at Carnage!

Carnage was teased in the original Venom film. Luckily, the second film is putting him front and centre as the main villain. Not only is Carnage making his murderous debut, but his ally Shriek is as well. Too bad we probably won’t see Doppelganger.

Woody Harrelson is the man who will be bringing the psychotic Cletus Kasady to life in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. His sadistic killing spree will bring him at odds with Eddie Brock and Venom, who fancy themselves something of heroes. Okay, hero might not be fully accurate but still.

What you’ve really been waiting for is a good look at Carnage. Well, certain movie theatres in China have received big statues of the villain! This makes sense, since certain theatres in China received statues of Venom for the first movie. Here’s a spoiler alert… the statues looks amazing.

Here, you can check it out for yourself in the tweet I’m embedding below.

Just as select IMAX theaters in China received a Venom statue for the first movie, select theaters are also receiving a Carnage statue for Venom: Let There be Carnage! pic.twitter.com/YPbOpaRfbr — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 30, 2021

Oh yeah, that’s the good stuff.

I was a little worried about Carnage, since he looked a little odd in the trailer. He still looked awesome but something just felt kind of off. This statue has taken any worries I had away. Of course, that is all under the assumption that the statue is an accurate representation of the movie Carnage.

We can only home!

Did you guys enjoy our first full look at Carnage? I think he looks awesome, myself. Why don’t you let me know what you thought in the comments though?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be out later this year!