Venom: Director Addresses Spider-Man Connection! Could Tom Holland Make An Appearance In Venom 2!?

the Venom is coming back this September, and we’ve never been more ready! The sequel to the first film will feature a returning Tom Hardy as Venom and he’ll be going up against arch-nemesis Carnage! Woody Harrelson is reprising his role from the first film as Cletus Kasady/Carnage! One question on everyone’s minds though, is about Spider-Man! Could he appear? Well, the director addresses the Spider-Man connection!

Andy Serkis discussed a little bit regarding the Spider-Man connection. As many fans know without Spider-Man there is no Venom! That didn’t stop Sony from introducing the character by himself anyway, with a pretty good amount of success too.

Even though we may not see Spider-Man directly involved in Venom, for the time being, there’ll be plenty of easter eggs! That’s one of the fun parts of comic book films, is trying to spot as many references as you can!

Here’s what Serkis had to say.

“Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe and the Spider-Man story, but in this, we’re treating this very much as it’s his own world, the Venom story is his own world,” Serkis says. “There are nods and little moments just like this, the newspaper Daily Bugle, of course, but on the whole, he’s unaware, they’re unaware, at this point of other characters like Spider-Man. So that’s the way we’ve chosen to play this particular episode of the movie but well we’ll wait and see what little things you can pick out of it.”

This might be disappointing news for fans hoping to see Venom and Spidey clash, but we shouldn’t be discouraged just yet. The fact that Spider-Man is even in the MCU is amazing all in itself. These deals change all the time and it isn’t too difficult to imagine Disney and Sony working out some kind of deal that would allow the two characters to meet.

Are you excited for Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Are you relieved Serkis the director addresses the Spider-Man connection before fans could get disappointed? Let us know in the comments!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will arrive this September and put Venom against his offspring. We can’t wait!