Venom: Let There Be Carnage is coming out in less than a month, and the hype is finally starting to really set in. Ever since the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, the second one featuring Carnage, released fans have been freaking out. Now there are rumors that Venom 2 might bring in another Marvel villain!

This really isn’t surprising. The first Venom featured a whole host (heh) of villains, all different symbiotes. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will undoubtedly want to surpass the bar set by the first film in the series.

Venom made over $850 million so obviously Sony is going to want to bring more to the sequel so it can beat that number. Using Carnage is a great start but adding other Marvel villains too? It could just work. unless they completely botch it.

So, Venom and Carnage will obviously face off in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. We already know of other villains even, with fans having spotted Shriek in the trailers. This makes sense, since Shriek has been with Carnage in the past.

Shriek even allied herself with Carnage in the Maximum Carnage storyline, which is probably one of the most popular Carnage storylines of all time. Venom: Let There Be Carnage may be taking inspiration from that story for its own.

The production notes revealed a new character who will be teaming up with Eddie Brock. Peter Mulligan is joining the film, and alarms are probably already going off in fans’ heads. Peter Mulligan becomes Toxin, the offspring of Carnage if I remember correctly.

The production notes released by Sony read “He’s got a chip on his shoulder for a lot of reasons. There was a major incident as a young rookie, where he shot a young girl, it mentally scarred him and he lost the hearing in his left ear, which became a disability for his police career and got him assigned to menial jobs. He was constantly overlooked by the hierarchy of the police system, and he’s an angry, bitter man.”

Since Venom 2 might bring in another Marvel villain, we’re definitely in for a good time.