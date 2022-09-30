Vanilla Ice Reveals Joined Coolio for Final Performance Before Shocking Death

Vanilla Ice is devastated by Coolio‘s death. The “Ice Ice Baby” had the stage with Coolio last week during a show in Texas.

Both performers have been connected for some time They touring together on the “I Love The 90s” concert series for six years now, which features other well-known acts from the decade.

Last week, Coolio performed in Cypress, TX – however, this ended up being his last show.

After learning of Coolio’s death, Ice told TMZ that he’s been having difficulties grieving, adding that he is “still in shock and freaking out.”

Ice and Coolio performed together on stage, where they freestyled a few rhymes. Coolio’s set lasted for 45 minutes. They hung out in Ice’s dressing room afterwards, with footage of Coolio smiling and talking about life. The last thing Coolio said to Vanilla Ice was, “See you tomorrow, homie.”

Popular ’90s rapper Coolio died Wednesday, Sept. 28, TMZ reports. He was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in Los Angeles and the friend called law enforcement. First responders arrived and performed CPR for 45 minutes but were unable to revive him.

Ice has recently been recalling the last time he performed with Coolio. He regards him as an icon in the music industry. “My heart goes out to all the family. I’m truly devastated. He was a great friend.”

It’s also been reported that Coolio was in Los Angeles to deal with a passport issue at the time of his death. He was going on to perform in Germany.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in 1963, Coolio achieved great success in the 1990s with his most popular hit being “Gangster’s Paradise.” for the film Dangerous Minds soundtrack. He also performed the theme song “Aw, Here It Goes!” for Nickelodeon’s 1996 teen comedy series Kenan & Kel.

The man was a father of six children and had also been married at one point in his life, from 1996-2000.