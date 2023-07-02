Vanessa Lachey Settles Major Car Accident Lawsuit

Vanessa Lachey, currently enjoying a vacation with her family during the hiatus of NCIS: Hawai’i, has another reason to celebrate as she has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed against her. The lawsuit was filed by an individual who believed Lachey was responsible for a serious injury resulting from a car collision that occurred in late 2020 in Tarzana, California.

According to 10 News of San Diego, Lachey’s attorney previously denied any wrongdoing on her behalf in court documents. The lawsuit was filed for negligence last November, but new court documents have been filed by the plaintiff’s attorneys stating that the case has been resolved. However, due to a protective order, no details of the settlement have been released, and Lachey’s statements regarding the matter cannot be published in the media.

Regardless of the specifics of the resolution, this is undoubtedly positive news for Vanessa Lachey. Legal situations can have unpredictable outcomes, so it’s a relief to see that everything has worked out well for her. With the lawsuit settled, Lachey can now fully enjoy her vacation, whether it involves a Disney cruise or spending quality time at home with her family. It would be ideal if the Love Is Blind reunion debacle could similarly fade away without further attention.

While the lawsuit is no longer a concern for Vanessa Lachey, the ongoing writers’ strike continues to prevent her from returning to the set of NCIS: Hawai’i. The strike shows no signs of abating, and there’s no indication of when it might end. Furthermore, actors are now threatening to strike as well, potentially further impacting the entertainment industry. The outcome remains uncertain, and fans will have to wait and see how events unfold and whether the actors will join the writers on the picket lines in full force.

Although the return of NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS is anticipated in the fall, or possibly later, depending on the resolution of the writers’ strike, fans can enjoy both seasons of the show on Paramount+. Vanessa Lachey has been sharing updates of her family vacation with husband Nick Lachey and their children on Instagram, allowing fans to catch glimpses of their leisure time and silly moments. With the lawsuit now settled, Vanessa can hopefully relax more easily, and it is hoped that she won’t have to face any further legal challenges in the future.