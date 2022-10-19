Unlikely Connection? Luke Bryan and Post Malone Met Up in Nashville

Recently, in an unlikely collaboration, Post Malone and Luke Bryan worked together in Nashville. According to the Tennessean, Malone brought his Twelve Carat Tour to Bridgestone Arena on Sunday where Bryan was present. The country star said on Instagram that it was refreshing getting to simply be a fan that night.

Malone and Bryan took a couple of photos together after the show, based on his caption for the photos, the American Idol judge had an awesome time watching Malone perform. He wrote “@postmalone thanks for having me. What a show.” Bryan went on to say that totally “totally blew” his mind and it was super fun being a fan for the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

It’s great to see Malone performing on stage after his Carter has had a tough go recently. In late September, he encountered an accident during his tour in St. Louis and fell through the stage – ouch! Even though he took a short break, popped back up and finished the show like a champ, he still needed to postpone some dates later on down the road to heal properly. Understandably so, Malone issued an apology letter to those who attended that fateful event.