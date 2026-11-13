Universal’s Holiday Preview Adds Epic Universe Details and a December Arrival for Earl

Universal’s holiday season is about to begin in Orlando, with new Epic Universe decorations and a later arrival that parade fans will want to distinguish from opening weekend. NBCUniversal’s November 12 roundup previews the destination-wide program, which runs November 14 through January 3, 2027. Universal’s latest Orlando release also confirms that an Earl the Squirrel balloon will join the resort’s parade in December, after its Thanksgiving debut in New York.

The California celebration follows a different calendar: Universal Studios Hollywood starts November 21 and also finishes January 3. The new corporate roundup brings those plans together shortly before opening, but much of the underlying program was announced earlier. Orlando first detailed its holiday season in August, and Hollywood published its lineup in October. The current news is the imminent launch and the additional specifics now available.

Epic Universe brings the season into more lands

For the first time, Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk are receiving holiday decorations. Celestial Park’s seasonal presentation returns with illuminated trees and fountain displays. The additions give visitors different holiday environments within the same park, rather than duplicating one visual theme across every land.

Universal’s November 11 Orlando release identifies Super Mario Land as the Nintendo setting receiving seasonal food, merchandise and decorations. Isle of Berk adopts Snoggletog, the winter celebration from the How to Train Your Dragon films. That is a specific connection between a theme-park program and an existing tradition inside its fictional world.

For fans interested in themed design, this is the most useful distinction in the new Epic offerings. Nintendo’s game imagery and Berk’s dragon-filled world have different visual identities. Adapting each environment to the season provides something to compare beyond the fact that both contain decorations. Universal has announced these additions; this preview is not a review of the finished environments.

Earl arrives after the celebration opens

Earl the Squirrel’s new balloon will not be part of the November 14 opening lineup. The Orlando release places its arrival in December, following its debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Universal describes the balloon as 30.4 feet tall, with the character wearing a winter cap and carrying his familiar blue lightbulb.

That timetable matters for anyone choosing a date around the new addition. The resort has identified a month, but the cited announcement does not provide an exact first Orlando performance. A December trip and an opening-weekend trip therefore do not carry the same expectation for seeing Earl in the parade.

The New York appearance is part of a larger parade milestone. WABC’s November 10 lineup report identifies the upcoming event as the hundredth Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and lists Earl among the new balloons. The broadcast is scheduled for November 26 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. The New York debut and the later Florida appearances are related events, with different dates and settings.

Orlando’s established holiday shows return

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s takes place at Universal Studios Florida. Its balloons and floats draw on Despicable Me, Shrek and Madagascar, alongside traditional holiday characters. The procession ends with Santa Claus leading a Christmas-tree lighting. Earl will join this existing parade, rather than introducing a separate procession when he arrives in December.

At Islands of Adventure, Seuss Landing hosts the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, a stage production based on How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Guests can also meet the Grinch and explore the Who-Ville Tree Lot. These offerings belong to a different park from the parade, an important distinction when comparing admission options or planning a single day.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter extends across Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and the Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe. The Hogwarts Castle projection show is in Hogsmeade. The three locations share seasonal presentation, but the announcement does not place that castle show in all three lands.

Hollywood adds Minions to its seasonal program

Universal Studios Hollywood’s October announcement sets out a California lineup led by Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World and Illumination’s Merry Minions. Minion Land’s program includes holiday-costumed character encounters, decorations, seasonal food at Minion Cafe and a new merchandise collection. Those are Hollywood offerings and should not be assumed to appear in an identical form in Orlando.

The park’s Grinchmas centerpiece is a sixty-five-foot tree in Universal Plaza. Evening lighting ceremonies include a snowfall effect. Other activities include Cindy-Lou Who reading the original story, musical performances by the Fah-Who 4 A’s, good-deed postcards at the Who-ville post office and paper-ornament decorating.

Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World entrance will feature Mario and Luigi snowmen beside a tree topped with a Super Star. Hogsmeade adds seasonal Frog Choir performances and the nighttime Hogwarts Castle presentation. Outside the park, CityWalk’s announcement includes a forty-foot tree illuminated by more than 200,000 LEDs, with music and performers on selected evenings at the 5 Towers stage.

Admission and optional tours are different decisions

The Hollywood release states that its in-park holiday program is included with theme-park admission. Orlando also promotes an optional, separately purchased Universal Holiday Tour. Its initial announcement describes a two-and-a-half-hour guided experience with specified character meetings and reserved access to holiday entertainment, available on selected dates through January 2.

The Orlando tour requires appropriate two-park, park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. Its announced benefits include meetings with the Grinch, Max and Santa, reserved seating for the stage show and an optional parade viewing area. Travelers should match the current tour terms to the exact ticket they hold before buying, since a tour reservation and park admission serve different purposes.

As practical analysis, the most effective plan starts with a named experience and its location. The parade, Grinch stage show and new Epic decorations are spread among three Florida parks, while Hollywood has its own versions and schedule. Choosing a priority makes the date and admission comparison concrete. Earl’s December arrival is the clearest example: the holiday season begins in November, but a particular new element comes later.

The confirmed calendar now gives fans two opening dates to follow and several meaningful additions to distinguish from returning favorites. Orlando starts November 14; Hollywood follows November 21. Epic Universe expands its decorated settings, and Earl’s balloon adds another reason to follow the Florida parade as the season progresses.

References and reporting credit

Current primary roundup NBCUniversal. How Universal Destinations & Experiences is Celebrating the Holidays in 2026. November 12, 2026.

Current Orlando release Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Resort Kicks Off Its Destination-Wide Holiday Celebration This Saturday, November 14, With Uniquely Universal Traditions, Beloved Characters and Festive Experiences. November 11, 2026.

Original Orlando announcement Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Resort Unwraps Its Destination-Wide Holiday Celebration November 14 Through January 3. August 6, 2026.

Original Hollywood announcement Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood Dazzles With Festive Décor and Experiences as the Theme Park Celebrates the Holidays With Grinchmas, Illumination’s Merry Minions, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. October 8, 2026.

Parade background WABC / ABC7 New York. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup: Balloons, Performers and More. November 10, 2026.