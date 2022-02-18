Uncharted Debuted With $3.7 Million Thursday Night in Box Office

The latest Tom Holland adventure, Uncharted, debuted with a $3.7 million Thursday night box office return. It’s an encouraging start to the experience for the newest Tom Holland movie. It’s a significantly higher number than other pandemic releases. In fact, it’s comparable to early 2020 hits like as Sonic the Hedgehog (which earned $ million) and Kong: Skull Island (which brought in the same amount as Uncharted). According to cautious predictions, Sony’s film is expected to earn around $30 million over Presidents Day weekend. In the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3,” they have to feel good about launching out fast. The film ended up costing approximately $120 million to make, so the weekend’s box office would see it well on its way to recouping that investment.

While speaking with Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com about the film, series star Tom Holland said that they attempted to find the right tone for his interpretation of Nathan Drake. Millions of PlayStation fans will be familiar with the character from recent games, and it would be difficult to surpass what Nolan North has accomplished with the protagonist. However, the creative team was able to achieve a suitable balance.

“When we were developing this character and this film, we were kind of trying to figure out how I would play him,” Holland began. “And there was a discussion at one point where they wanted me to just mimic Nolan North, and I started doing a little bit of work into it and I think we all came to the conclusion that we needed to make this film unique.”

“I just wanted to pay my respects to the games,” he explained. “But I also wanted to create a tale and arc that would make Uncharted feel new again.” “It needed to have something new about it,” he added. “So, they then gave me free rein to kind of go away and develop this character in my own way.”

Here’s how Sony is describing the big video game movie:

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

