UFC’s CEO, Dana White, Wants to Make Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk Fight Happen, ‘Biggest Fight Ever’

Tech Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to Fight in the Ring

The fight world was surprised today when Facebook and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg accepted Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk‘s challenge to a fight. UFC CEO Dana White is reportedly working to make the fight a reality, and both men seem to be 100% committed.

White said that Zuckerberg and Musk are “dead serious” about the fight, and that it would be “the biggest fight ever in the history of the world.” He believes that the fight would break all pay-per-view records and raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.

While neither man is a professional fighter, White said that’s part of what makes the fight so appealing. “You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight,” he said. “Everybody would want to see it.”

White also said that Zuckerberg has a slight edge in fighting experience, as he is actively involved in competitions. “Mark takes the sport very seriously,” White said. “He trains very hard and he is actually good at Jiu-Jitsu.”

Musk has also said that he has done martial arts, and that he was in “plenty of fights growing up in South Africa.”

White believes that the fight would be a huge success, and that it could triple the revenue of the previous all-time fight, Mayweather vs. McGregor. “This is the biggest fight that could ever be made in the history of the world,” he said.

Only time will tell if the fight will actually happen, but it is certainly one that fight fans and casual observers alike would be interested in watching.

Here are some additional details:

* The fight would likely take place under UFC rules, with a referee in the ring to ensure that the fight is safe.

* The fight would be for charity, with both men donating their proceeds to a cause of their choice.

* The fight could be held in any major city in the world, and would likely be a pay-per-view event.

* The fight would be a huge media event, and would generate a lot of interest from both the fight world and the general public.

It remains to be seen if the fight will actually happen, but it is certainly a possibility that is worth considering. If it does happen, it would be one of the biggest fights in history.