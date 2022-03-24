UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrested in Ireland

Conor McGregor, a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and professional boxer, has been taken into custody in his native Ireland for driving an automobile “recklessly and at excessive speed,” according to local media reports.

On March 22, the arrest was made after police pulled him over while he was driving his $190,000 Bentley Continental GT sports sedan outside of London. According to The Sun, cops stopped him and later detained him for “traffic-related issues.”

Following the arrest, McGregor was taken to Lucan Garda Station and charged with reckless driving. He is now scheduled to appear in court in mid-August. A representative of Lucan Garda confirmed to The Irish Independent that McGregor has since been released pending his court appearance.

“The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

A maximum sentence of $5,500, six months in jail, or both may be imposed if the charge is deemed to have been committed while driving carelessly.

A spokesperson for McGregor subsequently issued a statement after being released on bail, stating that he was taken to the station and passed drug and alcohol tests.

“Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

McGregor’s legal issues have continued to mount since he was convicted of assault and battery in December 2018, and he is now facing a lawsuit filed by his former boxing coach. The boxer is expected to resume training this summer, following the bad leg injury that he sustained during his last bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.