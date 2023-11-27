Tyra Banks Net Worth: $110 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Models

Net Worth: $110 Million

Date of Birth:Dec 4, 1973 (49 years old)

Place of Birth:Inglewood

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)

Profession:Actor, Businessperson, Television producer, Model, TV Personality, Author, Screenwriter, Presenter

Nationality:United States of America

What is Tyra Banks’ net worth?

Tyra Banks’ substantial net worth of $110 million encapsulates her remarkable transition from a supermodel to a media mogul, reflecting a diversified career in fashion, television, and entrepreneurship. Through my focused analysis of the career trajectories of models who successfully branched into other sectors, Banks’ journey stands out. Her initial fame as a supermodel in the 90s laid the foundation for her subsequent ventures into television and film.

Her creation, production, and hosting of “America’s Next Top Model” (ANTM) significantly impacted the modeling industry, bringing it into the global spotlight. This success was further extended with “The Tyra Banks Show,” which garnered two Daytime Emmy Awards, highlighting her prowess as a television personality. Beyond television, Banks’ entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her ventures like “FABLife” and her beauty brand, illustrating her ability to capitalize on her fame and expertise in various business endeavors.

Banks’ multifaceted career path, transitioning from the fashion runway to the entrepreneurial and media spheres, showcases not only her adaptability but also her influence across multiple industries. Her journey is a testament to the potential for successful reinvention and the creation of a lasting legacy in the highly competitive and dynamic worlds of entertainment and business.

Early life

Born on December 4, 1973, in Inglewood, California, Banks initiated her modeling journey in high school. After four rejections, L.A. Models recognized her talent, followed by a significant contract with Paris-based Elite Model Management at the age of 16. This transition led her to Milan.

At the age of 18, Tyra Banks marked her runway debut at the 1991 Paris Fashion Week, making a resounding impact by booking an impressive 25 shows during her inaugural runway season.

Success

In 1993, Tyra Banks inked a deal with CoverGirl, marking her entry into the world of American cosmetics. As one of few black models to achieve “supermodel” status, she graced covers for Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and more, and strutted the runways for renowned fashion houses. Breaking barriers, she became the first African-American model on Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit and GQ magazine covers. Banks ventured into acting with roles in films like “Higher Learning” and “Life-Size.” Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to Harvard Business School, culminating in the launch of Tyra Beauty. Beyond modeling, she formed Bankable Productions, producing “America’s Next Top Model” and her talk show. Banks, a recipient of two Daytime Emmy Awards, is recognized for her influence and leadership. Engaging in various TV roles and philanthropy, she continues to inspire, recently adopting the modeling name “BanX” after briefly coming out of retirement in 2019.

Personal life

In the 2010s, Tyra Banks was romantically involved with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla. In January 2016, the couple welcomed their biological son, York Banks Asla, through surrogacy. However, their relationship ended in the fall of 2017.

Additionally, Banks has openly discussed her choice to abstain from alcohol and has never engaged in the use of recreational drugs.

Real estate

In 2004, Tyra Banks acquired a 5,740-square-foot Beverly Hills residence for $3 million, later selling it in 2016 for $6.33 million. Her Manhattan duplex, purchased in 2009 for $10.13 million, features a salon, gym, and mirrored dressing room. While listed for rent at $50,000 per month in 2015, the 7,000-square-foot duplex has been on the market since 2017 for $17.5 million. Banks ventured into house flipping in Los Angeles, selling a Pacific Palisades residence for $8.9 million (originally listed at $9.25 million) and another for $4 million (originally purchased for $4.25 million). She also sold an L.A. townhome for $1.47 million in 2018. Acquiring a Pacific Palisades home for $6.995 million in February 2018, Banks sold it for $7.895 million in December 2021. In June 2019, she added a single-story Pacific Palisades home to her collection for just under $3 million.

Quick Summary

