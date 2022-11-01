Twitter Considering Charging Verified Users in Order to Keep Their Blue Check Marks

Elon Musk and his team at Twitter are planning to charge verified users a monthly fee for access to the blue check mark and benefits, as was reported by The Verge. Originally, it was stated that accounts would be part of Twitter’s subscription service, Twitter Blue; however, now it seems those with the check may have to pay $20 or more per month.

Twitter Blue is set to be increased to $19.99 per month, and the ability to keep a verified check mark will be folded into the subscription, according to latest reports. While Musk has yet to comment on exact pricing, he has confirmed that the verification process is being “revamped.” Those who choose not subscribe to Twitter Blue will have 90 days from when new service launches until they lose access to the check mark.

The entire verification process is currently being updated.

In the midst of highly controversial times in American politics, Twitter put a halt to new verified accounts in an effort to reduce the amount of false information being spread. However, within the past two years they’ve brought back the process for legitimizing tweeters such as politicians, journalists, and entertainment figures.

If Musk were to follow through on charging verified users, it would be his biggest Twitter change yet–outside of firing much of the company’s C-suite. When the deal was first announced, Musk reportedly told financiers that not only would the company charge users to quote tweet verified accounts, but also publishers who wished to embed tweets onto their websites.

After Musk’s buyout deal finished, the trading of Twitter stock stopped as he now works to make the company private. In total,Musk spent $44 billion for Twitter.