Twilight: Robert Pattinson’s Mom Would Send Him Negative ‘Twilight’ Reactions and Reviews

Robert Pattinson, the actor who has starred in all four of the Twilight movies, has been more critical about his role than anyone else involved with the series. For the last decade, Robert Pattinson has openly mocked his role in the billion-dollar blockbuster franchise.

After spending the decade working on a number of well regarded roles in indie dramas to establish his reputation as an enthusiastic and frequently chameleon-like performer, there was still a wave of natural resistance to face when he was named lead actor in The Batman. That has all passed now that The Batman has been released and is a huge success for the franchise.

And, of course, the ecstatic reviews and a massive box office to go with Matt Reeves’ reboot have quashed any worries, but Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed an amusing anecdote to Insider about her time at the wheel of the series, admitting that even Pattinson’s own mother couldn’t stop snarking while watching Edward Cullen perform.

“Rob came up to me one day and he goes, ‘Catherine, look at all these mean things that people are saying online. I’m hideous…’. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Rob, you can’t read all this. You just gotta focus. I swear to god, we have a plan. You’re going to be amazing looking and everyone’s going to love you.’ And I said, ‘Just do not read these things.’ And he goes, ‘But my mom sent it to me.’”

Robert Pattinson’s self-deprecating demeanor and willingness to make fun of himself have made him a favorite among the internet community, but given that his own flesh and blood would send him Twilight negativity, he appears to have been building up his thick skin for some time.