Tudum 2022: You Season 4, Bridgerton Spin-off Queen Charlotte And More Big Announcements

Here’s a rundown of some of the most significant TUDUM 2022 news, including You Season 4 and more.

Netflix’s recent TUDUM 2022 global fan event announcements for upcoming shows and films included the trailer release as well as premiere dates for some of their most highly anticipated projects. Eager fans had been waiting patiently for news on show suchs aYou Season 4,and were finally given a date to look forward to.

For Stranger Things fans who were upset about nothing new this year, a blooper reel for the Season 4 of the show was released at the event. Also, Bridgerton fans got a big surprise with the first look of its spin-off show, Queen Charlotte which will follow the early years of Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original series. The trailers for other popular Netflix shows such as Outer Banks Season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin were also revealed.

Here’s a recap of all the important announcements from TUDUM 2022.

You Season 4 Teaser

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

According to reports, the first episode of You Season 4 will be released on May 24. A preview of the premiere date was shown at the event, and it also introduced us to this season’s new cast. Penn Badgley is currently playing Professor Jonathan Moore in the show.

Slumberland

A new clip from Rian Johnson’s Gla**Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was premiered at the event. The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline among others.

Queen Charlotte

In the preview, Mattie asked her friend about his bionic limb.

Enola Holmes 2

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’s first official look was revealed at the event, featuring young Queen Charlotte being portrayed by India Amarteifio.

Outer Banks Season 3

At the event, Millie Bobby Brown returned as the intelligent detective Enola Holmes with Henry Cavill playing her renowned detective brother Sherlock Holmes. The first trailer of Enola Holmes sequel was also unveiled and looks to be even more exciting than its predecessor.

Emily in Paris Season 3

A trailer for Outer Banks Season 3 was shown during the Tudum event, which confirms that the Pogues are still alive. The teaser showed how they’re living as castaways on an isolated island.

In the third season premiere, Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper is searching for an answer to her complex love triangle when she’s caught up in a drug deal gone wrong. The show’s third year will premiere on December 21, 2022.