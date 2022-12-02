‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer Arrives Filled with Nostalgia

Transformers is coming back to theaters and the latest film in the franchise will feature some of the same robot faces. But Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee and the other Autobots won’t be alone. The first teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is bringing fans back to when Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons were on Earth. Those extraterrestrial mechanical beings have been waiting a long time to go to war on the big screen. And it looks like the wait will be more than worth it.

Rise of the Beasts is based on the ’90s animated series Beast Wars: Transformers. This latest film is the first time we’ll see those giant animal robots in the live-action side of the franchise. In this teaser, we get to see characters like Cheetor, Dinobot, Rhinox, and Airazor. (And yes, Autobot Mirage is getting in on the fun too.) Like every Transformers movie, though, they’re not coming to theaters for a peaceful trip around the globe. War is brewing. Here’s the film’s official synopsis from Paramount Pictures:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. “Giant animal robots” is always a good idea. Surprised it took this long for Transformers to remember that.

Steven Caple Jr. directed the movie Creed II. The cast is great with both live-action actors and voice actors. Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and Cristo Fernández all star in the movie.

The Transformers movie, called Rise of the Beasts, is coming to theaters next summer on June 9, 2023. That’s a little while away, but it will be worth the wait for fans who have been waiting since the 1990s to see Beast Wars on the big screen.