Transformers 7 Has A Title Finally! It’s Official, Too! Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Hits June 24, 2022!

I feel like it’s been forever since I’ve seen a Transformers movie. I honestly forgot all about the franchise! Not the toys and stuff, just the films! They barely ever cross my mind, but then I remember they were a thing and I’m like… wow. Now, Transformers seven just entered production and it has an official title. Are you ready for it? Transformers 7 has a title and it is Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts!

The reason it feels like it’s been forever since I’ve seen a Transformers movie is because it kind of has. The films were in a weird situation, and kind of went on hiatus. See, Transformers: The Last Knight made a stupid amount of money… but critics hated it.

Compare that to 2018’s Bumblebee movie, which worked as a kind of prequel. Critics and fans loved the film but it didn’t make very much money. It sent the films into hiatus status, which is now obviously coming to an end!

Based on the name alone, we know that the film is entering Beast Wars territory! The title was officially announced at a Transformers event on Tuesday and fans are ready for more robots in disguise.

We learned that The Predacons, the Maximals, and the Terrorcons are all going to appear in the seventh Transformers flick. The film will be set in 1994 and take place across three cities! Even though the film will serve to introduce the Beast Wars characters we’ll still see Optimus Prime and friends.

The producer of the film, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, explained the decision to start taking inspiration from the Beast Wars canon. He felt like they had gotten everything they could out of the Autobots vs Decepticons dynamic and chose to pull from other versions of Transformers.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will arrive on June 24, 2022, almost exactly a year as of publishing this article.