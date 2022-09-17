Tracy Morgan Has Multiple Sharks Living In His Backyard To Encourage Daughter’s Dream Of Studying Marine Biology
Published on September 17th, 2022 | Updated on September 17th, 2022 | By FanFest
Tracy Morgan is his daughter’s biggest fan. The comedian, known for his big heart, recently spoke about how he is helping make his nine-year-old daughter’s dream job come true.
Appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with her daughter Maven, Morgan revealed that Maven wants to be a marine biologist. Sharks are her favorite sea creature.
The father said to host Kelly Clarkson, beaming with pride, “she has a 20,000-gallon shark tank in our backyard.”
“There’s 14 or 15 sharks in there, black tips, white tips,” he said. “She wanted to study, so I put like eight tanks in the house, have the shark tank outside.”
He said that they have a cone snail from Australia, describing it as “the most dangerous thing on the planet,” and adding that he gets outside assistance to care for the aquatic creatures.
