Tracy Morgan Has Multiple Sharks Living In His Backyard To Encourage Daughter’s Dream Of Studying Marine Biology

Tracy Morgan is his daughter’s biggest fan. The comedian, known for his big heart, recently spoke about how he is helping make his nine-year-old daughter’s dream job come true.

Appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with her daughter Maven, Morgan revealed that Maven wants to be a marine biologist. Sharks are her favorite sea creature.

The father said to host Kelly Clarkson, beaming with pride, “she has a 20,000-gallon shark tank in our backyard.”

“There’s 14 or 15 sharks in there, black tips, white tips,” he said. “She wanted to study, so I put like eight tanks in the house, have the shark tank outside.”

He said that they have a cone snail from Australia, describing it as “the most dangerous thing on the planet,” and adding that he gets outside assistance to care for the aquatic creatures.