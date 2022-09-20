‘Toy Story’ Stars Tim Allen and Tom Hanks Reunite

Toy Story costars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen had a reunion over breakfast in Los Angeles, as reported by TMZ on Sept. 17. The two actors were caught in deep conversation at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, with Hanks voicing Woody and Allen portraying Buzz Lightyear in the 1995 Pixar film. There have been several sequels to Toy Story since then, but neither actor was featured in this year’s Lightyear installment.

The gathering comes roughly three months following Hanks’ comments about Allen not being cast in the movie, which stars Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear. In June, Hanks spoke with CinemaBlend about the Baz Luhrmann-directed drama Elvis, in which he portrays Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager. Lightyear was also released to theaters at around the same time. He called out the producers of Lightyear during the interview, stating that he wanted to work with Tim Allen on a sequel but “they didn’t let Tim Allen do it.”

“Toy Story” could be getting a new sequel … because of a mysterious breakfast date. https://t.co/CGvSzTxnHp — TMZ (@TMZ) September 17, 2022

“I wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen,” Hanks said. “They didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that.” Hanks then switched gears, discussing how joyful it was to see theaters full of people again after the lockdown periods. “Just as long as people come back to the motion picture theater,” he said. “I want to go back into the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do.”

Hanks was furious after learning that Allen had been passed over for the role. Many fans were perplexed as to why Allen did not get cast. However, according to reports, logistics were responsible for the decision. In the Toy Story universe, Buzz Lightyear is voiced by Evan.

Responding to the controversy of Chris Evans voicing his Toy Story character, Allen stated that it has nothing to do with Buzz Lightyear. “It’s a wonderful story,” he said of Lightyear, before expressing negative sentiments about the lack of connection between the toy and character.

Many years ago, Allen was approached about making the Toy Story film. In one of the sessions, he said that it would be a fun movie to make. He added that there is a whole new team working on this film, and it includes Hanks and himself. There is no Buzz without Woody in Toy Story.

When discussing the film with Entertainment Tonight earlier this summer, Evans praised Allen and remarked that it was “nerve-racking” to perform some of Allen’s most famous lines in the picture.

“Because it’s something that we all know from someone else,” Evans explained, referring to Allen’s delivery of the line “To infinity and beyond!” as Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise.

“So it’s big shoes to fill and you want to put your own interpretation on it, but you also have to make sure you pay homage to what we all know and what we all love.”